Sea Glass Summer

A moving, emotionally satisfying summer romance between a single mother and the soldier who has always loved her.

Kit Barton is tired of being . . . well, tired. Ever since her husband's death, she's felt numb, focused only on raising her precious little boy. But with her friends' encouragement, Kit is ready to start living again, beginning with finishing her college degree. She's always wanted to become a therapist, and if she sells the house she inherited with her husband, her dream will finally be within reach. But when her husband's best friend comes to town with an offer to renovate the property, Kit fears accepting his help would only be the first step in losing her newly-returned independence. This time, she's depending only on herself—it's the only way to keep her heart safe.

Alex de la Cruz swore to his best friend that he would care for his widow, and he's a man of his word. He can't let change the fact that he survived when his friend didn't, but maybe helping Kit move on will help him let go of his guilt. He'll stay in town just long enough to flip the dilapidated house Kit inherited and give her the proceeds. Only he doesn't plan on Kit offering him a place to stay—or insisting on sticking her nose in each step of the project. Staying away from such a vivacious, warm woman and her son proves impossible, and soon Alex finds himself with his own impossible dream: to leave his and Kit's ghosts in the past and build a future together, forever.