From the New York Times bestselling author of One Last Time comes a breathtaking story about first love, second chances, and starting over.





Timing is everything…





As the head cheerleader at her small-town high school Teagan never expected to become best friends with Derek, the cute, shy son of the town veterinarian. Over the years, even though Tegan was dating the star of the football team, she couldn’t hide her growing feelings for Derek. But just as Teagan is finally ready to confess her feelings for Derek, she finds out she is pregnant, and Derek has moved on.





It was only after he married his college sweetheart that Derek realized that he was in love with his best friend Teagan. Determined to do what was best for his family, he cut Teagan out of his life. Thirteen years later, still harboring guilt for his failed marriage and his wife’s death in a tragic accident, Derek finds himself back in his hometown with his daughter.





When it seems that fate has given them a second chance, Derek and Teagan realize it might finally be their time. Just as Derek and Teagan’s happily ever after comes into focus, Teagan is offered the chance of a lifetime-to start a new life with her daughter, something she’s wanted for years. But now that Derek is back in her life, it’s not so easy to pick up and leave. Just when she finally has something real, can she leave it for her own dreams?