Storey – Mason Jar Science Activity Kits for Teachers, Booksellers, and Librarians

Mason Jar Science Activity Kits for Teachers, Booksellers, and Librarians

Capture Science in a Jar!

With Mason Jar Science, kids ages 8 and up create a science lab and conduct 40 fun and fascinating experiments using common household items, including one of the most accessible and versatile pieces of equipment available — the mason jar! Curious kids can test principles of chemistry and earth science while learning the “why” behind what they observe. We offer two versions of the guides: one for both booksellers and librarians, and another for teachers. Our bookseller and librarian version includes promotional materials to make your event a success, including a promotional poster, signup sheet, media announcement, and social media graphics. Use these guides to plan a workshop or lesson for your group or class, and help kids discover the wonders of science in the microcosm of a jar!

Classroom Guide for Teachers

Includes a teacher’s guide and instructions for three lessons.

Workshop Guide for Booksellers and Librarians

Workshop leader’s guide, instructions for three projects, promotional poster, signup sheet, media announcement, and social media graphics to promote your event.