Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Storey Publishing, LLC

Storey – Journal Sparks Workshop Guide

Journal Sparks Workshop Guide

Everyone is creative in different ways, and Journal Sparks invites readers to embrace spontaneity and unlock their creative side through the many pathways into journaling. Using basic art supplies, workshop participants will experiment with interactive art and wordplay exercises to kickstart their creative output. With instructions included in the Journal Sparks workshop guide, booksellers, librarians, after-school program leaders, and anyone who wants to nurture creativity in their community can share the joys and rewards of journaling with people of all ages.

Online Assets

Download All Workshop Assets

Overview, Leader’s Guide & Pre-Event Word Jar Prompt

Download printable overview, guide & prompt (5 pages | 8.5″ x 11″ | PDF | 12MB)

Media Announcement, Promotional Poster & Signup Sheet

Download printable announcement, poster & signup sheet (3 pages | 8.5″ x 11″ | ZIP | 11MB)

Event Graphics for Online Promotion

Download graphics ( ZIP | 2MB)

Journaling Prompts for Workshop Participants

Follow Storey Publishing, LLC: