Storey – Journal Sparks Workshop Guide

Journal Sparks Workshop Guide
Everyone is creative in different ways, and Journal Sparks invites readers to embrace spontaneity and unlock their creative side through the many pathways into journaling. Using basic art supplies, workshop participants will experiment with interactive art and wordplay exercises to kickstart their creative output. With instructions included in the Journal Sparks workshop guide, booksellers, librarians, after-school program leaders, and anyone who wants to nurture creativity in their community can share the joys and rewards of journaling with people of all ages.
Online Assets
Overview, Leader’s Guide & Pre-Event Word Jar Prompt
Download printable overview, guide & prompt (5 pages | 8.5″ x 11″ | PDF | 12MB)
Media Announcement, Promotional Poster & Signup Sheet
Download printable announcement, poster & signup sheet (3 pages | 8.5″ x 11″ | ZIP | 11MB)
Event Graphics for Online Promotion
Download graphics ( ZIP | 2MB)