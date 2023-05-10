Storey – Food Swap Event Kit

Food Swap Event Kit

Build Community | Share Tasty Fare | Host a Food Swap



Food and books – two of the things we most like to bond over, and a perfect pairing for an event in your bookstore or library! Your patrons will eat up the chance to showcase their culinary talents while getting to know other community members in a fun and relaxed, but still slightly structured, setting. At your food swap, food lovers of all ages will bring packaged goodies to trade with others. At the end of the 60- to 90-minute event, everyone will go home with a mix of tasty tidbits to keep their pantries stocked for days PLUS recipe ideas, inventive packaging techniques, and maybe even the desire to start their own swap. All you need to do is follow the instructions in the kit below, introduce your patrons to a food swap, and watch as the idea takes off, the community grows, and books fly off the shelves!

Instructions

Participant Fliers

Sign-up Sheet and Supplementary Materials

Shelf Talker

Poster

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Press Release

