Storey – Art Sparks Moveable Paper Animals Workshop Guide

Art Sparks Moveable Paper Animals Workshop Guide

Art Sparks Moveable Paper Animals Workshop Guide

Bring paper animals to life!

Arts and crafts inspire and stimulate the imagination and can help to boost a child’s confidence. In Art Sparks, art educators Marion Abrams and Hilary Emerson Lay offer 53 open-ended arts and crafts projects that ignite creativity and nurture children’s discovery and exploration of their own unique talents.

With this workshop guide, kids aged 6 and up create creatures with movable feet, wings, flippers, and tails using basic art supplies such as paper, colored pencils, and scissors. The guide includes a materials list and planning tool for workshop leaders, as well as templates for movable animal cut-outs.

