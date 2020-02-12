Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Books from the Diaspora
So You Want to Talk About Race
In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in AmericaWidespread reporting on aspects of white supremacy--from police…
Diversity, Inc.
One of Time Magazine's Must-Read Books of 2019 An award-winning journalist shows how workplace diversity initiatives have turned into a profoundly misguided industry--and have done…
Moon Fiji
Explore the colorful reefs, volcanic canyons, emerald rainforests, and unspoiled beaches of this sparkling archipelago with Moon Fiji. Inside you'll find:Flexible itineraries including four days…
Haben
"This autobiography by a millennial Helen Keller teems with grace and grit." -- O Magazine"A profoundly important memoir." -- The Times** As featured in The…
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching
A New York Times BestsellerAn unflinching account of what it means to be a young black man in America today, and how the existing script…
It Was All a Dream
Young Black Americans have been trying to realize the promise of the American Dream for centuries and coping with the reality of its limitations for…