Contemporary Women's Fiction
The Paris Seamstress
For readers of Lilac Girls and The Nightingale comes an internationally bestselling World War II novel that spans generations, crosses oceans, and proves just how…
The Latecomers
From the bestselling author of What Was Mine-a deeply moving family drama about a young Irish immigrant, an ancestral home in New England and a…
Read Me
Hitchcock's Rear Window meets Messud's The Woman Upstairs in this unnerving, superbly crafted novel which takes readers deep into the mind of a serial stalker…
We All Love the Beautiful Girls
Perfect for fans of Rick Moody, Lauren Groff, and Celeste Ng, a propulsive literary breakout about three suburban families whose lives spiral dangerously out of…
Good Neighbors
A searing portrait of suburbia, friendship, and family strained by a devotion to false appearances. In an idyllic suburb, four young families quickly form a…
The Devil and Webster
From the New York Times bestselling author of You Should Have Known and Admission, a twisty new novel about a college president, a baffling student…
Before This Is Over
In the midst of a devastating epidemic, how far will a desperate mother go to keep her loved ones safe? There is a deadly virus…
As Close to Us as Breathing
An Amazon Best Book of the Year A multigenerational family saga about the long-lasting reverberations of one tragic summer by "a wonderful talent [who] should…
Snow in August
Brooklyn, 1947. The war veterans have come home. Jackie Robinson is about to become a Dodger. And in one close-knit working-class neighborhood, an eleven-year-old Irish…
The Gospel of Judas
A priest experiencing a crisis of faith -- and the married woman to whom he is attracted. A scroll newly discovered near Jerusalem that, if…
The Time of Her Life
Now restored to print--the acclaimed second novel by the National Book Award--winning author of Dale Loves Sophie to Death and The Evidence Against Her. Claudia…
Fortunate Lives
The Howells family are revisited in the summer of 1991. David, 18, is preparing to go to Harvard and Sarah is now 13. A young…
Dale Loves Sophie to Death
Robb Forman Dew's cult first novel explores themes of familial and romantic bonds as it tells the story of a woman whose husband stays behind…
Walkin' the Dog
Socrates Fortlow, an ex-convict forced to define his own morality in a lawless world, confronts wrongs that most people would rather ignore and comes face-to-face…
The Weight of Water
Journeying to Smuttynose Island, off the coast of New Hampshire, to shoot a photo essay about a century-old double murder, a photographer becomes absorbed by…
The Rumor
A friendship is tested in this irresistible page-turner from New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand. Nantucket writer Madeline King could not have picked a…
Thriller
ONE OF REFINERY29's BEST BOOKS OF 2017 ONE OF the Skimm's BEST BOOKS OF 2017 "The next great New York novel."-Town & Country "A story that feels familiar yet wholly original, like every heartbreak ever."-Marie Claire "Pitoniak's precise and incisive powers of observation give us a book with startling grace…
From the author of the worldwide bestseller Room: "Her greatest achievement yet...Emma Donoghue shows more than range with FROG MUSIC--she shows genius." -- Darin Strauss, author of Half a Life Summer of 1876: San Francisco is in the fierce grip of a record-breaking heat wave and a smallpox epidemic. Through…
*A National Bestseller* When a DNA test reveals long-buried secrets, three generations of women reunite on Cape Cod for the homecoming of a lifetime. Marin Bishop has always played by the rules, and it's paid off: at twenty-eight she has a handsome fiancé, a prestigious Manhattan legal career, and…
Two strangers save a child in Rome during WWII-a split-second decision that will have powerful reverberations for decades to come. In 1943, one young woman, Chiara Ravello, is about to flee occupied Rome for the safety of her grandparents' house in the hills. Another has been herded onto a truck…
"In her arresting debut novel, Edan Lepucki conjures a lush, intricate, deeply disturbing vision of the future, then masterfully exploits its dramatic possibilities." ---Jennifer Egan, author of A Visit from the Goon Squad The world Cal and Frida have always known is gone, and they've left the crumbling city of…
*Soon to be a major motion picture starring Jennifer Lawrence* A brilliant literary debut, inspired by a true story: the final days of a young woman accused of murder in Iceland in 1829. Set against Iceland's stark landscape, Hannah Kent brings to vivid life the story of Agnes, who, charged…