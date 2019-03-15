Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Thriller

The Futures

The Futures

Buy the Book

Read More

ONE OF REFINERY29's BEST BOOKS OF 2017 ONE OF the Skimm's BEST BOOKS OF 2017 "The next great New York novel."-Town & Country "A story that feels familiar yet wholly original, like every heartbreak ever."-Marie Claire "Pitoniak's precise and incisive powers of observation give us a book with startling grace…

Frog Music

Frog Music

Buy the Book

Read More

From the author of the worldwide bestseller Room: "Her greatest achievement yet...Emma Donoghue shows more than range with FROG MUSIC--she shows genius." -- Darin Strauss, author of Half a Life Summer of 1876: San Francisco is in the fierce grip of a record-breaking heat wave and a smallpox epidemic. Through…

The Forever Summer

The Forever Summer

Buy the Book

Read More

*A National Bestseller*   When a DNA test reveals long-buried secrets, three generations of women reunite on Cape Cod for the homecoming of a lifetime. Marin Bishop has always played by the rules, and it's paid off: at twenty-eight she has a handsome fiancé, a prestigious Manhattan legal career, and…

Early One Morning

Early One Morning

Buy the Book

Read More

Two strangers save a child in Rome during WWII-a split-second decision that will have powerful reverberations for decades to come. In 1943, one young woman, Chiara Ravello, is about to flee occupied Rome for the safety of her grandparents' house in the hills. Another has been herded onto a truck…

California

California

Buy the Book

Read More

"In her arresting debut novel, Edan Lepucki conjures a lush, intricate, deeply disturbing vision of the future, then masterfully exploits its dramatic possibilities." ---Jennifer Egan, author of A Visit from the Goon Squad The world Cal and Frida have always known is gone, and they've left the crumbling city of…

Burial Rites

Burial Rites

Buy the Book

Read More

*Soon to be a major motion picture starring Jennifer Lawrence* A brilliant literary debut, inspired by a true story: the final days of a young woman accused of murder in Iceland in 1829. Set against Iceland's stark landscape, Hannah Kent brings to vivid life the story of Agnes, who, charged…

History

Daughters of the Winter Queen
Trials of the Earth
The Storm Before the Storm
The Devil Came on Horseback
The Bargain from the Bazaar
Lipstick Jihad
The Last Hunger Season
Tulia
Auschwitz
The Few
Praying for Sheetrock
The Witches
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

Memoir

Ask Me About My Uterus
Wife in the North
Slave
Little Panic
I'm Just Happy to Be Here
No Ashes in the Fire
When I Was Puerto Rican
Pigs Can't Swim
Almost a Woman
29 Gifts
Lunch in Paris
The Book of Wanderings
Malala
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

Literary Fiction

The Insect Farm
The Bear
The Reminders
The Mountain Can Wait
The Inseparables
The Drowning King
The Arrangement
The Luminaries
The Betrayers
Spoils
Shining Sea
Harriet Wolf's Seventh Book of Wonders
Rush Oh!
Red Sky in Morning
Happy Family
Neverhome
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon