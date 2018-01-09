Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

PRE-ORDER NOW - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2018

We All Love the Beautiful Girls is a GCP Clubcar selection!

The GCP Clubcar is your book club resource! Each season includes books that will inspire great conversations. Explore the page and sign up for the seasonal newsletter, peruse the featured books, or download the reading group guides.

WE ALL LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL GIRLS

Perfect for fans of Rick Moody, Lauren Groff, and Celeste Ng, a propulsive literary breakout about three suburban families whose lives spiral dangerously out of control after tragedy strikes.
 
Who suffers when the privileged fall?
One frigid winter night, Mia and Michael Slate's comfortable world dissolves in an instant when they discover that their best friend has cheated them out of their life savings. At the same time, a few doors down, their teenaged son passes out in the snow at a party--a mistake whose consequences will shatter not just their family, but an entire community.
In this arresting, masterful page-turner shot through with fierce, clear-eyed compassion and a sublime insight into human fragility, award-winning novelist Proulx explores the savage underpinnings of betrayal, infidelity, and revenge--and a multilayered portrait of love, in all its glory, that no reader will soon forget.

Meet The Author: Joanne Proulx

Joanne Proulx’s fist novel Anthem of a Reluctant Prophet won Canada’s Sunburst Award for Fantastic Fiction and was named a best debut by The Globe and Mail and Kirkus Reviews. A feature film adaptation will be released in 2018. A graduate of the Bennington Writing Seminars, Joanne lives, writes and teaches in Ottawa, Canada.

What's Inside

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: August 28th 2018

Price: $11.99

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538712443

