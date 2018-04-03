Helen Klein Ross is the author of two novels: What Was Mine and Making It: A Novel Of Madison Avenue and creator of The Traveler’s Vade Mecum, an anthology of new poems titled by old telegrams. Her poetry, essays and fiction have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times and literary journals. Helen spent decades as a writer/creative director at global ad agencies on both coasts. She graduated from Cornell University and received an MFA from The New School. She lives with her husband in New York City and Salisbury, CT.





