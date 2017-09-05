Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I'm Just Happy to Be Here
A Memoir of Renegade Mothering
Praise
Amazon,
"Best Books of the Year So Far (2018)"
Bustle, "14 Debut Books By Women Coming Out In 2018 That You Need In Your
TBR Pile"
Brit + Co, "3 Inspiring Books About How to Cope with Life's
Challenges"
TheFix.com, "8 Essential Books on Addiction and Recovery"
"Far from your cookie-cutter story of addiction and recovery, I'm Just Happy to Be Here: A Memoir of Renegade Mothering describes Hanchett's journey to recovery and sobriety in imperfect and unconventional ways."—Bustle
"By turns painful and funny, [I'm Just Happy to Be Here] explores the
pressures of modern motherhood while chronicling one woman's journey
toward acceptance of her own limitations and imperfections. A searingly
candid memoir."—Kirkus Reviews
"[Hanchett's] memoir is a refreshingly raw, contrasting perspective on the
foolproof idea of motherhood. She proves that the right support system
can pull you out of even the darkest places."—POPSUGAR
"Janelle Hanchett...counters the popular idea that children
are the solution to all of life's problems and that motherhood is
picture-perfect all the time.... Candid [and] self-deprecating."—Brit + Co
"Janelle Hanchett
presents motherhood as we seldom see it: with irreverent humor, brazen honesty,
deep love and loss. Her story is about finding peace right in the mess of
motherhood, and that's what makes it wonderful."—Jill Smokler, New
York Times bestselling author of Confessions of a Scary Mommy
"Fiercely talented
word-warrior Janelle Hanchett grabs your guts with her frank,
brutally funny, and moving memoir of modern motherhood and addiction.
You won't want to let go of this book."—Ann Imig, editor of Listen
to Your Mother: What She Said Then, What We're Saying Now
"Relatable to any outside-the-box parent."—BUST
"Whilst we are all
fighting some sort of inner battle, few of us have the honesty, humor, and
heart to describe our struggle like Janelle Hanchett. Her memoir, I'm Just Happy to Be Here, is not just for
those touched by addiction, but for anyone who has ever felt like an
outsider, which is everyone. I could not put this book down."—Firoozeh Dumas, New
York Times bestselling author of Funny in Farsi and Laughing
Without an Accent
"Hanchett offers a startling account of her struggles
with alcohol and drug addiction in this raw and riveting memoir.... Readers will
cheer Hanchett toward her triumphant recovery."—Publishers Weekly
"Witty,
heartbreaking, and enlightening, Hanchett's memoir will resonate with parents
and nonparents alike."—Booklist
"An inspiring message about recovery that resonates through its emphasis on the imperfect progress of life."—Library Journal