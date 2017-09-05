Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Janelle Hanchett
Janelle Hanchett created the website “Renegade Mothering” in 2011 because she needed to know if the rest of the mothering world was crazy or she was. Writing after her kids went to bed and while she was supposed to be working, Janelle attracted an audience of hundreds of thousands of readers. She holds a BA in English from University of California at Davis and an MA in English literature from Sacramento State. She lives in northern California with her four children and husband, Mac, who thinks “getting dressed up” means shaving his forearm tattoo.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
I'm Just Happy to Be Here
"A refreshingly raw, contrasting perspective on the foolproof idea of motherhood."--POPSUGAR"By turns painful and funny... A searingly candid memoir."--Kirkus"Far from your cookie-cutter story of addiction...…