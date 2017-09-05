Janelle Hanchett

Janelle Hanchett created the website “Renegade Mothering” in 2011 because she needed to know if the rest of the mothering world was crazy or she was. Writing after her kids went to bed and while she was supposed to be working, Janelle attracted an audience of hundreds of thousands of readers. She holds a BA in English from University of California at Davis and an MA in English literature from Sacramento State. She lives in northern California with her four children and husband, Mac, who thinks “getting dressed up” means shaving his forearm tattoo.