“By turns painful and funny… A searingly candid memoir.”

“Far from your cookie-cutter story of addiction… [I’m Just Happy to Be Here] describes Hanchett’s journey to recovery and sobriety in imperfect and unconventional ways.”

In this unflinching and wickedly funny memoir, Janelle Hanchett tells the story of finding her way home. And then, actually staying there. Drawing us into the wild, heartbreaking mind of the addict, Hanchett carries us from motherhood at 21 with a man she’d known three months to cubicles and whiskey-laden domesticity, from judging meth addicts in rehab to therapists who “seem to pull diagnoses out of large, expensive hats.” With warmth, wit, and searing B.S. detectors turned mostly toward herself, Hanchett invites us to laugh when we probably shouldn’t and to rejoice at the unconventional redemption she finds in desperation and in a misfit mentor who forces her to see the truth of herself.





A story of ego and forced humility, of fierce honesty and jagged love, of the kind of failure that forces us to re-create our lives, Hanchett writes with rare candor, scorching the “sanctity of motherhood,” and leaving beauty in the ashes.

“A refreshingly raw, contrasting perspective on the foolproof idea of motherhood.”