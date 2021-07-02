Series Promo: Tade Thompson
The Arthur C. Clarke Award winning Wormwood Trilogy finds a Nigerian city on the edge of an alien biodome—and with secrets hidden inside and outside the dome, it doesn’t take long for people to start getting curious.
The Arthur C. Clarke Award winning Wormwood Trilogy finds a Nigerian city on the edge of an alien biodome—and with secrets hidden inside and outside the dome, it doesn’t take long for people to start getting curious.
Set off on a thrilling adventure with the help of one of these action-packed fantasies.
Dive into the Darkest London series and discover a world filled with twisted magic, dangerous curses, and powerful individuals with unbelievable abilities.