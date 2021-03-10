Protected: Best Fantasy & Sci-Fi Books by Award-Winning Female Authors
There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
9780316532631
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9780316440899
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9780316449694
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9780316277990
USD: $3.99 / CAD: $3.99
9780316270809
USD: $3.99 / CAD: $3.99
9780316521369
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9780316399715
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9780316466868
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9780316525305
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9780316324984
USD: $3.99 / CAD: $3.99
There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
These award-winning fantasy novels by N.K. Jemisin, Fonda Lee, Adrian Tchaikovsky, and more are perfect reads for new and old fantasy fans alike!
Fonda Lee, author of Jade City, shares a list of the top ten fantasy crime novels.