The Wolf
A young lord faces off against an ingenious general in an epic fantasy that’s “twisty in its political maneuverings, gritty in its battle descriptions, and rich with a sense of heroism and glory.” (Publishers Weekly)
Beyond the Black River, among the forests and mountains of the north, lives an ancient race of people. Their lives are measured in centuries, not decades; they revel in wilderness and resilience, and they scorn wealth and comfort.
By contrast, those in the south live in the moment, their lives more fleeting. They crave wealth and power; their ambition is limitless, and their cunning unmatched.
When the armies of the south flood across the Black river, the fragile peace between the two races is shattered. On a lightning-struck battlefield, the two sides will fight – for their people, for their land, for their very survival.
Under the Northern Sky
The Wolf
The Spider
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Full of dark conspiracies, larger-than-life characters, and tense battles, Leo Carew has created a rousing cross between The Magnificent Seven and Game of Thrones."—Paul Hoffman, author of The Left Hand of God
"As bleak and brutal as the northern snows, a new voice in epic fantasy"—Gareth L. Powell
"An action-packed and blood-splattered tour de force . . . . Carew is the real deal - an exciting new voice in fantasy."—Kirkus
"Gripping and ambitious . . . twisty in its political maneuverings, gritty in its battle descriptions, and rich with a sense of heroism and glory."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"The Wolf is a work of extraordinary imagination and perhaps the most captivating first novel I've ever read."—Michael Dobbs, author of House of Cards
"Carew's brisk and engaging narrative, with its mixture of gritty violence and political intrigue, will remind readers of George R. R. Martin, David Gemmell, or a less-bleak Joe Abercrombie."—Booklist
"Carew's worldbuilding skills are strong and his ability to infuse even the grittiest battle scene with emotion and drive is impressive."—RT Book Reviews