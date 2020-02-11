New York Times best-selling author Livia Blackburne wrote her first novel while researching the neuroscience of reading at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Since then, she’s switched to full time writing, which also involves getting into people’s heads but without the help of a three tesla MRI scanner. She is also the author of Midnight Thief (an Indies Introduce New Voices selection), Daughter of Dusk, and Rosemarked, the companion to this book. You can visit her online at liviablackburne.com.