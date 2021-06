Meet The Author: Kristen Callihan

USA Today bestselling author Kristen Callihan is a writer because there is nothing else she’d rather be. She is a three-time RITA nominee and winner of two RT Reviewers’ Choice awards. Her novels have garnered starred reviews from Publishers Weekly and Library Journal, as well as being awarded top picks by many reviewers. Her debut book, Firelight, received RT Book Reviews‘ Seal of Excellence, was named a best book of the year by Library Journal, best book of Spring 2012 by Publishers Weekly, and was named the best romance book of 2012 by ALA RUSA. When she is not writing, she is reading.