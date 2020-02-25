Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Spinning Starlight
Sixteen-year-old heiress and paparazzi darling Liddi Jantzen hates the spotlight. But as the only daughter in the most powerful tech family in the galaxy, it’s hard to escape it. So when a group of men shows up at her house uninvited, she assumes it’s just the usual media-grubs. That is, until shots are fired.
Liddi escapes, only to be pulled into an interplanetary conspiracy more complex than she ever could have imagined. Her older brothers have been caught as well, trapped in the conduits between the planets. And when their captor implants a device in Liddi’s vocal cords to monitor her speech, their lives are in her hands: One word, and her brothers are dead.
Desperate to save her family from a desolate future, Liddi travels to another world, where she meets the one person who might have the skills to help her bring her eight brothers home-a handsome dignitary named Tiav. But without her voice, Liddi must use every bit of her strength and wit to convince Tiav that her mission is true. With the tenuous balance of the planets deeply intertwined with her brothers’ survival, just how much is Liddi willing to sacrifice to bring them back?
Haunting and mesmerizing, this retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Wild Swans fuses all the heart of the classic tale with a stunning, imaginative world in which a star-crossed family fights for its very survival.
Praise for Spinning Starlight
“Like the best mid-20th-century science fiction, this entertaining adventure delivers the thrilling plot, effortless worldbuilding, compulsive readability, and indefinable ‘sense of wonder’ of grand masters like Heinlein and Asimov (but with decidedly updated sensibilities).”
–Kirkus Reviews
“This story shows the importance of truth and that every choice has consequences. The themes are universal, and it is more than standard science fare. It has heart and will provide readers with real engagement.”
–VOYA
Praise for Stitching Snow
“‘Snow White’ gets an upgrade in this clever, surprisingly gritty science-fiction version.”
–Kirkus Reviews
“[A] gripping story with lots of moving parts [that] will likely appeal to fans of genre fiction.”
–Booklist
“This has strong appeal for sci-fi and fantasy lovers and fans of Marissa Meyer’s ‘Lunar Chronicles.'”
–School Library Journal
“[D]ebut author Lewis reveals a talent for worldbuilding and creating complex, memorable characters. As Essie owns up to her past and takes control of her fate, SF and fairytale fans alike will enjoy watching her beat the odds and find romance in the process.”
–Publishers Weekly
“Stitching Snow is a satisfying read for those who appreciate strong female protagonists embedded in plots of intrigue.”
–VOYA
Praise
