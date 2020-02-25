Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Disney Digital Books
By the Author
The Door by the Staircase
Twelve-year-old Mary Hayes can't stand her orphanage for another night. But when an attempted escape through the stove pipe doesn't go quite as well as…
Mouse Mission
IT'S AN UNDERCOVER ADVENTURE! When a remote island's rain forest is threatened by the greedy timber com pany Loggocorp, the Humans Who Know (that mice…
The Murk
In the Okefenokee Swamp grows a rare and beautiful flower with a power unlike any other. Many have tried to claim it???no one has come…
The Whispering Skull
In the six months since Anthony, Lucy, and George survived a night in the most haunted house in England, Lockwood & Co. hasn't made much…