Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Murk

The Murk

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

In the Okefenokee Swamp grows a rare and beautiful flower with a power unlike any other. Many have tried to claim it???no one has come out alive. But fourteen-year-old Piper Canfield is desperate, and this flower may be her only chance to keep a promise she made a long time ago. Accompanied by her little brother, Creeper, her friend Tad, and two local guides, Piper embarks on the quest of a lifetime. But there’s a deadly predator lurking unseen in the black water, one nearly as old as the Oke itself. Some say it’s a monster. Others say an evil spirit. The truth is far more terrifying. Piper’s task is simple: find the flower . . . or die trying.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 21st 2015

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781484719398

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Middle school readers interested in beasts and mutant beings will enjoy this mystery/adventure book."—School Library Connection
PRAISE FOR FRENZY

"[R]eaders who have chewed through Goosebumps or similar titles will appreciate the gruesome terror of this Night of the Living Dead meets The Island of Dr. Moreau story in a classic summer-camp setting."
Booklist
PRAISE FOR FRENZY

"Offer this to adventure fans and budding horror buffs, sure, but realistic fiction fans may also find the effective character development and thoughtful pacing as worthwhile as the monstrous foaming-mouthed squirrels."
BCCB
Read More Read Less