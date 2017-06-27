Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stanley I. Greenspan
Jacob Greenspan is Co-Director of the DIR Support Services Center for special-needs children, including those with ADHD, in Bethesda, Maryland.
The Learning Tree
The Learning Tree offers a new understanding of learning problems. Rather than looking just at symptoms, this new approach describes how to find the missing…
Overcoming ADHD
This wise and informative guide applies Stanley Greenspan's much admired developmental approach to a very common disorder. In his distinctive and original view, ADHD is…
Building Healthy Minds
Every parent wants to raise a bright, happy, and moral child, but until Stanley Greenspan investigated the building blocks of cognitive, social, emotional, and moral…
The First Idea
In the childhood of every human being and at the dawn of human history there is an amazing and, until now, unexplained leap from simple…
The Irreducible Needs Of Children
What do babies and young children really need? For the first time, two famed advocates for children cut through all the theories, platitudes, and controversies…
Great Kids
Parents all over the world have certain universal aspirations. They want their children to contribute meaningfully to society and to pursue their own dreams. But…
Engaging Autism
An essential guide to the highly recommended Floortime approach for treating children with any of the autism spectrum disorders (ASD). From the renowned child psychiatrist…
The Secure Child
In this warmly supportive book, Dr. Stanley Greenspan offers a set of guiding principles to help parents of children-from preschoolers to teenagers-so that they feel…
The Four-Thirds Solution
Internationally recognized for his brilliant insights into the emotional and intellectual development of infants and young children, Dr. Stanley Greenspan now shows how this can…
The Growth of the Mind
This compelling book reveals the six fundamental levels that form the architecture of our minds. The growth of these levels, four of which are deeper…
The Child With Special Needs
Stanley Greenspan, internationally known for his work with infants, young children, and their families, and his colleague, nationally recognized child psychologist Serena Wieder, have for…
The Challenging Child
The book that helps parents match the child care to the childMost children fall into five basic personality types that stem from inborn physical characteristics:…
Playground Politics
Playground Politics is the first book to look at the neglected middle years of childhood--from kindergarten to junior high--and to help parents understand the enormous…