Stanley I. Greenspan

Stanley I. Greenspan, MD, whose books guide the care of children with developmental and emotional problems worldwide, is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at George Washington University Medical School and President of the Interdisciplinary Council on Developmental and Learning Disorders.

Jacob Greenspan is Co-Director of the DIR Support Services Center for special-needs children, including those with ADHD, in Bethesda, Maryland.

