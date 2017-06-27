Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Understanding The Emotional Life Of The School-age Child

Playground Politics is the first book to look at the neglected middle years of childhood–from kindergarten to junior high–and to help parents understand the enormous emotional challenges these children are facing. In witty, vivid stories, Dr. Greenspan brings to life the major emotional milestones of these years, when children move from the shelter of the family to the harsh rivalries of “playground politics,” and toward an independent self image. His empathy for the turmoil children bring home from school, and for the parents who try to help, is deep and reassuring.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Child

On Sale: August 31st 1994

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780201408300

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

