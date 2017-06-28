Serena Wieder

Stanley I. Greenspan, MD, whose books guide the care of children with developmental and emotional problems worldwide, is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at George Washington University Medical School and President of the Interdisciplinary Council on Developmental and Learning Disorders.



Serena Wieder, Ph.D., Associate Editor of the Journal of Developmental and Learning Disorders, is co-author with Dr. Greenspan of The Child with Special Needs and a close colleague of Dr. Greenspan’s in all his work in the field of autism.