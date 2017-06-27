Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sam Deep
Lyle Sussman, Ph.D., is Professor of Management at the University of Louisville.
By the Author
Yes, You Can
Yes, You Can! gives you good advice, and it gives you more: it tells how you can make that advice part of your daily life.…
Act On It
Known for their expert advice on getting ahead in business and staying motivated on the job, Deep and Sussman now apply their popular, practical style…
Close The Deal
Deep and Sussman's Smart Moves and Smart Moves for People in Charge gave readers checklists for climbing the corporate ladder and taking on leadership tasks.…
Power Tools
Every day managers wish they could open their desks, pull out a power tool, and fix a knotty problem for good. Now they can reach…
Smart Moves
Smart Moves has the right moves for every task managers face-writing reports, resolving conflicts, budgeting time, hiring employees, and much more. There are over 100,000…
What To Say To Get What You Want
Is your boss a “Perfectionist,” demanding flawless results? Do you have “Can-Do” employees who can't deliver? Does a “Drain” siphon away your time? You can…