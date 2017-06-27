Every day managers wish they could open their desks, pull out a power tool, and fix a knotty problem for good. Now they can reach for Power Tools. In what has been called “their inimitable, cut-to-the-core style,” Deep and Sussman chop through the biggest challenges of management.Having consulted for organizations ranging from Alcoa to the Pittsburgh Symphony, from General Electric to Southwestern Bell, Deep and Sussman know the responsibilities managers face. And they know what works. Power Tools shows how to fix problems like these: Friction keeps team members from working well together? You'll make permanent improvements with Team Builder and Team Links. Setting strategy? You'll find half a dozen tools to help, from analyzing trends with Vista to Deep and Sussman's ten-step Strategic Planner. Employees complain it's hard to get useful customer feedback? Teach them the power of One-Finger Questions. Want to make your idea shine? Take five minutes and learn to Sell It. Here you'll find the techniques, tips, and tactical advice that consultants might provide, presented so clearly that they can be do-it-yourself projects with minimal costs. Power Tools is the toolbox that all managers should have in their desks.