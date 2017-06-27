Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What To Say To Get What You Want
Strong Words For 44 Challenging Types Of Bosses, Employees, Coworkers, And Customers
Is your boss a “Perfectionist,” demanding flawless results? Do you have “Can-Do” employees who can't deliver? Does a “Drain” siphon away your time? You can win cooperation from these people before they block your productivity. What to Say to Get What You Want provides the right words to motivate, convince, or soothe almost any personality.
Trade Paperback
