Smart Moves has the right moves for every task managers face-writing reports, resolving conflicts, budgeting time, hiring employees, and much more. There are over 100,000 copies of this “Manager's Book of Lists” in print, as well as a dozen translations. Now Deep and Sussman have updated their management handbook to bring you even more steps to success. The 140 checklists in Smart Moves have been used by managers at Amoco, Westinghouse, Xerox, Hallmark Cards, and many other companies. Now you can work smarter with Smart Moves.