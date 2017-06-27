Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Smart Moves for People in Charge
130 Checklists to Help You Be a Better Leader
Whether you're in charge of a small business, a big department, or a growing corporation, you face more challenges than most managers. Smart Moves for People in Charge answers the big questions for people with big responsibilities. Easy-to-use checklists explain how leaders motivate and manage groups, uncover new ideas, stay close to customers, handle budgets, and find balance in a busy life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use