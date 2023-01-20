Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Ruth Rogers Clausen
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast
"For Northeastern gardeners—all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant The benefits of native plants are…
Buy the Book
The Proven Winners Garden Book
Garden with the confidence of a winner! Proven Winners is America’s #1 plant brand. And now they are sharing their expert plant knowledge and creative…
Buy the Book
50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants
“Take Clausen's tips, and you just might convince the deer to eat at a restaurant down the street.” —Good House Keeping Are deer destroying your garden?…
Buy the Book
Fandex Family Field Guides: Wildflowers
Wildflowers Bringing the world of North American wildflowers to your fingertips, FANDEX presents a field guide that's as beautiful, practical and intriguing as the flowers…