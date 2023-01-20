Ruth Rogers Clausen is the author of 50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants, and co-author of Essential Perennials and The Proven Winners Garden Book. She received a Quill and Trowel award from the Garden Writers Association (now Garden Communicators International) and has written for the American Garden Guides series. She is the former horticulture editor for Country Living Garden magazine and a long-time contributor to Country Gardens magazine. Ruth lectures widely at horticultural conventions and symposia, flower shows, and to garden societies and clubs. In 2017, she was awarded the Garden Media Award by the Perennial Plant Association.

Gregory D. Tepper is a professional horticulturist, lecturer, consultant, and life-long native plant enthusiast. He is currently horticulturist at the Arboretum at Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemeteries in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and previously held the positions of director of horticulture at Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin, Delaware, and director of horticulture and board member at Delaware Botanic Gardens, where he was instrumental in developing the garden’s initial horticultural mission and implementing a two-acre meadow designed by world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf.