Alan L. Detrick
Alan L. Detrick is a professional photographer whose images of nature and gardens appear in media worldwide. He has lectured and conducted photography workshops at Maine Media Workshops, The New York Botanical Garden, Chanticleer Garden, Brookside Gardens, and Longwood Gardens, as well as for the the American Horticultural Society, the Garden Club of America, and the Garden Writers Association, where he was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2010. He is the author of Macro Photography for Gardeners and Nature Lovers.
By the Author
50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants
“Take Clausen's tips, and you just might convince the deer to eat at a restaurant down the street.” —Good House Keeping Are deer destroying your garden?…