Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 16, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
"For Northeastern gardeners—all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant
The benefits of native plants are plentiful—less upkeep, more pollinators, and a better environment. In Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast, Ruth Rogers Clausen and Gregory D. Tepper provide a list of native plants that have one more benefit—they are proven to help prevent your garden from becoming a deer buffet. From annuals and perennials to grasses and shrubs, every suggested plant includes a deer-resistance rating, growing advice, companion species, and the beneficial wildlife the plant does attract. Let these beautiful natives help your landscape flourish!
For gardeners in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.
The benefits of native plants are plentiful—less upkeep, more pollinators, and a better environment. In Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast, Ruth Rogers Clausen and Gregory D. Tepper provide a list of native plants that have one more benefit—they are proven to help prevent your garden from becoming a deer buffet. From annuals and perennials to grasses and shrubs, every suggested plant includes a deer-resistance rating, growing advice, companion species, and the beneficial wildlife the plant does attract. Let these beautiful natives help your landscape flourish!
For gardeners in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“For gardeners looking to create natural spaces that will serve as lasting havens for pollinators and birds, this practical guide will prove the ticket.” —Publishers Weekly
"For Northeastern gardeners, those who share many of our native plants, or those who love growing these plants in other areas of the globe—but all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant
“This trustworthy duo has written a book that will be useful as we consider our gardens this year...I highly suggest adding this book to enhance your garden experience.” —The Cottage in the Court Podcast
“An essential resource for solving deer-related problems in the garden.” —The Times Herald
"For Northeastern gardeners, those who share many of our native plants, or those who love growing these plants in other areas of the globe—but all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant
“This trustworthy duo has written a book that will be useful as we consider our gardens this year...I highly suggest adding this book to enhance your garden experience.” —The Cottage in the Court Podcast
“An essential resource for solving deer-related problems in the garden.” —The Times Herald
“For gardeners looking to create natural spaces that will serve as lasting havens for pollinators and birds, this practical guide will prove the ticket.” —Publishers Weekly
"For Northeastern gardeners, those who share many of our native plants, or those who love growing these plants in other areas of the globe—but all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant
“This trustworthy duo has written a book that will be useful as we consider our gardens this year...I highly suggest adding this book to enhance your garden experience.” —The Cottage in the Court Podcast
“An essential resource for solving deer-related problems in the garden.” —The Times Herald
"For Northeastern gardeners, those who share many of our native plants, or those who love growing these plants in other areas of the globe—but all of whom battle the serious problem that is deer browsing—this is definitely one for the library.” —GardenRant
“This trustworthy duo has written a book that will be useful as we consider our gardens this year...I highly suggest adding this book to enhance your garden experience.” —The Cottage in the Court Podcast
“An essential resource for solving deer-related problems in the garden.” —The Times Herald