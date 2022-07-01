Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Northeast Native Plant Primer
The Northeast Native Plant Primer

235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden

by Uli Lorimer

by Native Plant Trust

Trade Paperback
On Sale

May 10, 2022

Page Count

252 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260464

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / New England (ct, Ma, Me, Nh, Ri, Vt)

Description

Bring your garden to life—and life to your garden
 
Do you want a garden that makes a real difference? Choose plants native to our Northeast region. The rewards will benefit you, your yard, and the environment—from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies, and bees. Native plant expert Uli Lorimer of the Native Plant Trust makes adding these superstar plants easier than ever before, with proven advice that every home gardener can follow. This incomparable sourcebook includes 235 recommended native trees, shrubs, vines, ferns, wildflowers, grasses, sedges, and annuals. It’s everything you need to know to create a beautiful and beneficial garden.
 
This must-have handbook is for gardeners in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

What's Inside

Praise

“Helps gardeners choose plants that will benefit wildlife—and us.”—The Portland Press Herald

“A great resource no matter where you garden.” —Cultivating Place 
 
