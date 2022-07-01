Garden with the confidence of a winner!

Proven Winners is America’s #1 plant brand. And now they are sharing their expert plant knowledge and creative design ideas in their first book, The Proven Winners Garden Book. This definitive guide starts with lessons on how to prepare a space, tips on choosing the right design, and a primer on buying the right plants.

Twelve garden plans provide simple design ideas that will add curb appeal to your home garden. They include:

A welcoming entryway

A butterfly and pollinator garden

A fragrant flower garden

A shady summertime retreat

A deer-resistant garden

There are an additional twenty-five container recipes that add color and pizzazz to gardens of all sizes—even on balconies and patios. The creative combinations include holiday themes, solutions for shade and other concerns, poolside ideas, and much more.