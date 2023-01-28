Free shipping on orders $35+
The Proven Winners Garden Book
Simple Plans, Picture-Perfect Plants, and Expert Advice for Creating a Gorgeous Garden
Description
Garden with the confidence of a winner!
Proven Winners is America’s #1 plant brand. And now they are sharing their expert plant knowledge and creative design ideas in their first book, The Proven Winners Garden Book. This definitive guide starts with lessons on how to prepare a space, tips on choosing the right design, and a primer on buying the right plants.
Twelve garden plans provide simple design ideas that will add curb appeal to your home garden. They include:
- A welcoming entryway
- A butterfly and pollinator garden
- A fragrant flower garden
- A shady summertime retreat
- A deer-resistant garden
There are an additional twenty-five container recipes that add color and pizzazz to gardens of all sizes—even on balconies and patios. The creative combinations include holiday themes, solutions for shade and other concerns, poolside ideas, and much more.
What's Inside
Praise
“If you don't want to spend hours and hours researching plants and colors and combinations, you'll find plenty of useful ideas in this book that can be quickly turned into stunning garden plans.”—Garden Design Online
“Spring garden plans are starting to take shape—even if only on paper. If you’re looking for ideas, container recipes, or helpful lessons on how to buy plants, prep a planting area, and have color year round, it’s all here in this book!” —Garden Design