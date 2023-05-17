About the Author

Carlo D’Este was born in Oakland, California in 1936. He graduated from Norwich University, Vermont, in 1958, and he holds a master’s degree from the University of Richmond. He joined the Army as a second lieutenant in 1958, graduated from the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1974, and retired in the grade of lieutenant colonel in 1978. His books include Decision in Normandy (1983) and Bitter Victory: the Battle for Sicily, 1943 (1988). He has a book forthcoming on the Anzio landings, and is now at work on a biography of George Patton. He is married to the former Shirley Ann Clark, and lives in New Seabury, Massachusetts.