John S. D. Eisenhower
John S.D. Eisenhower‘s books include The Bitter Woods: The Battle of the Bulge, Agent of Destiny: The Life and Times of General Winfield Scott, and So Far from God: The U.S. War with Mexico, 1846-1848. He lives near Easton, Maryland.Read More
By the Author
Allies
Dwight D. Eisenhower once remarked that "the history of alliances is a history of failure." This provocative, absorbing work, based on a study by the…
The Bitter Woods
It was the greatest single battle the U.S. Army ever fought. More than a million GIs were involved and nearly 80,000 became casualties. The Allied…