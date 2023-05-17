World War II in the Mediterranean, 1942-1945

ONE

Lighting the "Torch"

AMERICA'S FORMAL ENTRY INTO WORLD WAR II in December 1941 had done little to alleviate the plight of the British in the Middle East. Although Britain now had an ally, her army continued to fight a series of mostly losing battles across the far-flung empire as the United States began gearing up to join the fighting sometime in 1942. Until that day came, the war in the African desert pitted the British Eighth Army against Rommel's German-Italian panzer army.

From the outset the American focus had always been on defeating Germany by the most direct means, irrespective of political considerations. At the Arcadia Conference in Washington in December 1941 the Americans and British had agreed to place priority on the defeat of Germany first, rather than Japan in the Pacific.

General George C. Marshall, the architect of American strategy, wanted no part of a U.S. commitment to the Mediterranean. He believed that the decisive campaign of the war would be fought in Northwest Europe. To this end he relentlessly pursued the development of sufficient forces and equipment in the United Kingdom, from which a cross-Channel invasion of France could be mounted at the earliest possible moment.

By the summer of 1942, however, there was no agreement as to what the Allies would do nor where they would do it. An invasion of Europe in 1942 was not even remotely feasible, and Marshall began backing plans for such an operation in 1943. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was more concerned that a suitable role be found for American combat forces as quickly as possible and was unwilling to tolerate a delay into 1943.

Heated Anglo-American negotiations throughout the summer of 1942 resulted in a compromise: In return for an American commitment to military operations in the Mediterranean, the British agreed to a massive buildup of American forces in Britain for a cross-Channel operation in 1943.

Marshall was compelled to accept the reality of an American commitment to the Mediterranean, which initially called for a joint Anglo-American operation to seize French North Africa as a stepping-stone to further Allied operations. This North African venture was scheduled for November 1942 and was given the code name TORCH by Churchill. Separate invasion forces from the United States and Britain were to rendezvous off North Africa, where three task forces would go ashore simultaneously on the morning of 8 November 1942. As a concession to induce U.S. participation in TORCH , Churchill agreed that an American officer should command Allied forces in the Mediterranean. The logical choice was a virtually unknown junior major general named Eisenhower.

Dwight David Eisenhower's rise to fame and high command was easily the most dramatic of any American officer of World War II. In 1940 Eisenhower was a lieutenant colonel commanding an infantry battalion. By December 1941 he had reached the grade of brigadier general before being summoned to Washington immediately after Pearl Harbor. There he soon became the head of the War Plans Division of the War Department. By 1942 he was a two-star general and had so impressed George Marshall that he was sent to London in April 1942 to coordinate U.S. planning with Churchill and the British Chiefs of Staff. The Prime Minister took an instant liking to the personable, outgoing American who displayed such uncommon enthusiasm for the Anglo-American Alliance. When the decision to invade Northwest Africa was finally made, Churchill's only suggestion among the Americans for the command of Operation TORCH was Dwight Eisenhower.

The Allied task was formidable: to land and seize nine important objectives along a nearly one-thousand-mile coastal front from (French) Morocco's capital of Casablanca to Oran and Algiers in Algeria. Once the vital port cities of Algiers, Oran, and Casablanca were secured, the Allies were to thrust quickly into Tunisia to capture Bizerte and Tunis before the arrival of Axis forces.

The Western Task Force, commanded by Major General George S. Patton, Jr., sailed from the eastern United States and seized Casablanca, Safi, and Port Lyautey on the Atlantic side of French Morocco. There were two other task forces—a U.S. force of 39,000 men commanded by Major General Lloyd R. Fredendall which sailed from Scotland and landed at Oran, and a similar Anglo-American force of 23,000 British and 10,000 U.S. troops under Major General Charles Ryder, a Kansan who commanded the 34th Infantry Division, which seized Algiers. In all, 117,000 troops were committed to TORCH , 75 percent of them American.

The situation in French North Africa was complex and beset with intrigue and a confusion of loyalties among the French military, some of whom were loyal to Marshal Pétain's Vichy regime. To complicate matters, many French held a legacy of bitterness toward the British for the incident at Oran's main port of Mers-el-Kebir in July 1940, when the Royal Navy attacked the French fleet to keep it out of the hands of the Germans, and over 1,200 French sailors perished. The reaction of the French to an Allied invasion of their North African colonies was uncertain and fraught with the danger that their forces might bitterly resist Operation TORCH .

Less than three weeks before the invasion the Allied commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Dwight D. Eisenhower, dispatched Major General Mark Clark at the head of a small team that landed secretly by submarine near Algiers. There, aided by diplomat Robert D. Murphy, President Roosevelt's personal representative in North Africa, an attempt was made to rally French support for TORCH . The talks with a sympathetic group of French officers was inconclusive but later led to an Allied invitation to General Henri Giraud to take control of all French forces in North Africa. Giraud was one of the few French officers sympathetic to the Allied cause whose reputation was not tarnished by association with Vichy.

Giraud's involvement came too late to influence TORCH , but Murphy, on the eve of the invasion, made a last-ditch attempt to avert bloodshed by trying to enlist the support of Admiral Jean Darlan. Darlan, the Commander-in-Chief of all French forces and Pétain's deputy, was by chance in Algiers visiting his ailing son.

Darlan procrastinated, and the TORCH landings commenced with the Allied commanders still uncertain about what they would encounter. It was not until Clark arrived after the fall of Algiers that the Frenchman was persuaded to issue a cease-fire directive to all French forces, which averted further bloodshed. However, what became known as the "Darlan Deal" came too late to avert bitter resistance at Oran, where battles raged for two days before French forces there surrendered to Major General Terry Allen's U.S. 1st Infantry Division.

The TORCH landings were hastily organized and carried out under very difficult sea conditions. Not only were the troops inadequately trained, but the planning was more theoretical than practical; as one historian later noted, "Losses in landing craft were heavy due to the high surf, and had it not been for the sporadic nature of French resistance, the landings could well have failed." Major General Lucian K. Truscott, who later commanded the 3d Infantry Division, also called TORCH "a hit-and-miss affair that would have spelled disaster against a well-armed enemy intent on resistance." Eisenhower subsequently admitted that before TORCH he had prayed harder than he had ever prayed in his whole life.

Virtually every mistake possible occurred during the landings; inadequate communications, mechanical failures, engineers left stranded on troop transports, and the wrong priorities for landing equipment were among the problems that plagued the TORCH commanders.

After the landings and according to plan, Lieutenant-General Kenneth N. Anderson assumed command of British forces under the banner of the British First Army, while American forces came under the control of Lloyd Fredendall's II Corps. George Patton's Western Task Force remained in Morocco, engaged in training.

The Allies were quickly and roughly initiated into the reality of the immense task confronting them. The distance from Algiers to the Tunisian battlefront was vast, and the road net was extremely primitive. Along the Mediterranean ran the only railroad, originally built by the French and in uncertain condition. In all, the North African theater of operations encompassed nearly a million square miles of some of the bleakest terrain on earth. Resupply was to become the single most difficult problem facing the Allies during the Tunisian campaign.

As if logistics were not headache enough, the Allies soon had a new problem to contend with—furious Axis resistance. Hitler quickly lost his indifference toward operations in the Mediterranean and ordered the immediate reinforcement of Tunisia. His object was to prevent the Allies from obtaining the key ports of Bizerte and Tunis, which they could utilize to mount an invasion of southern Europe. German and Italian troops began arriving in Tunisia in a steady flow in early November. The Luftwaffe made Allied movement costly on land, while at sea German U-boats sank Allied shipping with distressing regularity.

To the east, Eighth Army continued the pursuit of Rommel's Panzerarmee Afrika as it executed a deliberate retreat toward the Tunisian border. Despite Montgomery's stunning success at El Alamein, his critics complained, often vehemently, that his failure to initiate a more determined effort to catch Rommel was a squandered opportunity that later permitted the Axis army a new life in Tunisia.

Within the hierarchy of the Royal Air Force (RAF) there existed a considerable division of opinion over the air tactics being employed against Rommel. Proponents of close air support such as Air Vice-Marshal Harry Broadhurst (who later succeeded Air Marshal Sir Arthur Coningham as the commander of the Desert Air Force in February 1943) favored a more aggressive use of RAF tactical aircraft, while others, particularly Coningham, were far more restrained. Combined with a breakdown in relations between Montgomery and Coningham, who bitterly resented the torrent of publicity accorded the Eighth Army commander after El Alamein, this was the other principal factor which benefited Rommel.

After chasing the Panzerarmee Afrika across the Libyan desert, Montgomery's troops were exhausted and his army was stretched out over nearly a thousand miles of desert. His critics, both then and later, charged that he forfeited an opportunity to defeat Rommel once and for all by cutting off his retreat. Montgomery naturally saw the situation differently and was quite unwilling to risk a setback from Rommel, whom he considered as dangerous a foe as ever. It was not until mid-November, as the TORCH forces were struggling to establish a fully operational front in western Tunisia, that the Eighth Army reached Tobruk, the scene of its dreadful defeat six months earlier.

THE FIRST DAYS OF THE TUNISIAN campaign in November 1942 saw limited combat between Allied and Axis forces. The real contest was a race to determine which of the two forces would solidly establish itself in Tunisia first. In mid-November General der Panzertruppen Walther Nehring, who had previously commanded the Afrika Korps and had been wounded at Alam Haifa, arrived to assume command of XC Corps, an ad hoc Axis force which grew to about 25,000 by month's end. Some of his reinforcements were German units that had been in reserve in Italy, France, and Germany; others were originally destined as replacements for the depleted Afrika Korps. Nehring resourcefully improvised a bridgehead to delay the Allied advance and defend Bizerte and Tunis with a disparate force of infantry, airborne, artillery, and Italian units, supported by some seventy panzers, of which twenty were the new 88-mm Tiger model.

The senior German commander in the Mediterranean* was Field Marshal Albert Kesselring, a wily Luftwaffe veteran whom the Allies came to regard as one of the outstanding German commanders of the war. Kesselring was a former artillery officer who had risen quickly and without fanfare to the rank of major general in the post-World War I Reichswehr before transferring to the new air wing in 1933, where he became one of the architects of its rise to prominence. He played a major role in the effectiveness of the Luftwaffe during the Polish campaign of 1939 and in France and Norway in 1940. In 1942 he was rewarded by Hitler with a promotion to field marshal and assignment to the Mediterranean. Kesselring's genius lay in his ability to understand and effectively employ both air and land forces. One of his few flaws was an almost incurable sense of optimism, which became the source of his nickname, "Smiling Albert."

Kesselring had long urged the establishment of a new front in Tunisia, and OKW† was obliged to react to TORCH by ordering three divisions there: 10th Panzer and the Hermann Göring Division from southern France, and a new division, the 334th Infantry, along with an Italian corps headquarters and two divisions.

Kesselring believed it essential for Nehring to block Anderson's advance on Tunis, while Rommel was urged to continue his withdrawal toward Tunisia as deliberately as possible. Nehring's task was to protect at all costs the Axis front in Tunisia during the reinforcement phase. The objective of the Axis reinforcement was not only to resist the Allied invasion of North Africa but to destroy these forces in Tunisia. The stage was thus set for the first major campaign of the war in the West by the Anglo-American Alliance.

AS THE FIRST ALLIED VENTURE INTO coalition warfare, TORCH became a classroom where many difficult lessons were learned. The original aim of Allied operations in Tunisia was, first, to secure the ports and lines of communication, and, second, to trap and destroy Rommel's army in Tripolitania between the advancing Eighth Army and Anderson's First Army. However, Eisenhower soon found that his most pressing task was not strategy but overseeing a complex logistical lifeline that began with the organization of a transportation system between Algeria and Tunisia. Algiers was five hundred miles from Tunis, and combat operations could not be sustained in Tunisia without the food, fuel, and ammunition which are the lifeblood of any army in combat. Nearly two-thirds of the TORCH combat forces were still in western Morocco and unavailable for commitment because of the inability of the fledgling logistical system to resupply a large force to the east.

The responsibility for capturing Tunis was given to Anderson, whose British First Army then consisted only of Major-General Vivian Evelegh's 78th Division and Task Force Blade of the 6th Armoured Division. In mid-November Anderson launched a two-pronged offensive in an attempt to grab Tunis before the Axis did. Evelegh's 36th Infantry Brigade thrust along the Bône-Tunis highway toward Bizerte, while Blade Force followed Evelegh's 11th Infantry Brigade, which advanced into Tunisia along an inland route toward Beja.

The first engagement of the campaign was a sharp exchange on 17 November between Brigadier A. L. Kent-Lemon's nth Brigade and paratroopers of the nth Parachute Regiment, part of the German battle group that Nehring had sent to anchor the western end of the Tunis-Bizerte defenses. The Germans' outposts along the frontier were anything but firm, and had the British drive been concentrated instead of widely dispersed, the Axis flank might well have collapsed. Under the prodding of Kesselring, however, Nehring's defenders successfully thwarted the British advance.

The first round of the battle for Tunisia was an unequal struggle won by the Axis, whose ground forces were aided immeasurably by the sudden surge of strength in Luftwaffe tactical aircraft. By early November German air strength was 445, nearly double the previous month's strength. The Luftwaffe's objective was to buy time for Nehring by disrupting and delaying the Allied advance in western Tunisia. It was one of the few times during the war in the West that the Luftwaffe could claim success.

The Allied air forces attempted to counter the Luftwaffe by establishing forward airfields in Tunisia. An improvised U.S. airborne operation at Youks-les-Bains by the independent 509th Parachute Infantry Battalion gained the Allies a foothold in western Tunisia on 15 November.

Allied shortcomings, however, quickly became evident. There were not enough squadrons, supporting equipment, or services. The closest all-weather airbase was at Bône, over 120 miles from the front lines. In contrast, the Luftwaffe was able to operate with virtual impunity from all-weather fields that were often as close as 5 miles from the battlefield.

The most serious Allied deficiency, however, was a grave misunderstanding of the fundamentals of close air support of the ground forces. The exceptional cooperation in the Western Desert between Eighth Army and the Desert Air Force was an example that simply was not yet understood by the airmen in Tunisia, most of whom were fresh from England or the United States. Moreover, as the RAF historian John Terraine has written, "As the Allied air forces began their advance eastward towards Tunis, one of the earliest lessons of the Desert war was distressfully relearned—this, too, was a 'war for aerodromes.'"

The Allies quickly found that the Luftwaffe held all the aces. The Germans were adept at shifting their aircraft to cope with conditions on the ground, and the aggressive pilots took full advantage of the open terrain to bomb and strafe Allied convoys and airfields. In later campaigns German troops would curse the absence of the Luftwaffe over the battlefield. In Tunisia it was Tommies and GIs who did the cursing. Whenever he visited the front Eisenhower would hear an endless and familiar lament: "Where is this bloody air force of ours? Why do we see nothing but Heinies?" Thus the battle for Tunisia became in equal measure a contest for domination of the air as well as for control of the ground. On both counts the Allies failed in 1942.

The initial Allied offensive in western Tunisia was doomed to failure from the start. Not only were their ground forces woefully understrength and spread too thinly, but the employment of "penny-packet" tactics was an outmoded form of warfare. Originally introduced by the British, the concept of task forces (usually a reinforced brigade) fighting separate battles without benefit of mutual support had been employed for too long in North Africa. These tactics were banished by Montgomery as one of his first acts upon assuming command of Eighth Army. Until the arrival of Alexander and Patton, however, the inexperienced Allied commanders in Tunisia elected to use them, with disastrous results.

Attack by task forces was precisely the British plan for capturing Tunis, and it was easily thwarted by the combined Axis air-ground effort. By the end of November, Anderson and Evelegh were obliged to acknowledge that their effort had failed. Like it or not, there would have to be a pause to permit a buildup of ground forces and air units at forward bases. Although Anderson made one final attempt in December to capture Tunis with a French-American-British force, it was severely mauled by XC Corps at Longstop Hill overlooking the Gulf of Tunis. The battle, which lasted four days, threatened to unhinge the Axis in Tunisia and was bitterly contested by German forces, who launched a powerful counterattack supported by tanks on Christmas Day. Although losses on both sides were high, Allied forces suffered the heavier casualties.

The battle for Longstop Hill was a microcosm of the problems in both planning and execution that the Allies faced in Tunisia. Reconnaissance was inadequate, as was air and artillery support. Allied troops and airmen were not lacking in courage, but their inexperience and the results of their first ventures in coalition warfare left no doubt that there would have to be considerable improvement before they would be an equal match for the veteran German troops in Tunisia. On the advice of Anderson a dejected Eisenhower made a bitter decision to cancel further Allied offensive operations in Tunisia in 1942.

For nine months of the year North Africa is a dry and parched land, so inhospitable that it is one of the most sparsely populated places on earth. From December to March the rains fall with a suddenness and fury that turns the ground into sticky mud with the consistency of tar. The race for Tunis also became an attempt to beat the winter weather. The Allies lost.

FOR THE RECENTLY FORMED Allied Force Headquarters (AFHQ) and the Anglo-American expeditionary force engaged in its first combat against an experienced and stubborn enemy, the first months of the Allied experience in Northwest Africa following the TORCH landings were as dismal as the weather. Unlike the veteran Eighth Army, the troops of the British First Army and the U.S. II Corps were untried in battle, and, as the next six months were to demonstrate again and again, Tunisia was a testing ground where the harsh lessons of combat were taught. The appalling weather left the Allies mired in the mud of the cold Tunisian winter, barely able to move and with their tenuous logistic lifeline all but shut down. At times conditions were so dreadful that a vehicle leaving the road or an aircraft that accidentally strayed off the temporary runways sank irretrievably into the mud.

After the debacle in late December at Longstop Hill left Tunis and Bizerte firmly in Axis hands, Allied strategy had to be abandoned.* This less than auspicious start came at the very moment when Hitler was not only spurning Rommel's counsel but, to emphasize his determination to hold North Africa, was placing all German forces in Tunisia under the command of the veteran Colonel-General Jürgen von Arnim, who was summoned at short notice from the Eastern Front to assume command of Fifth Panzer Army and take control of the Axis defense of Tunisia.

This powerful Axis reinforcement doomed TORCH 's timetable and required a major revision of Allied strategy to ensure that Tunisia would be won by early spring, so that the invasion of Sicily could take place in June, a program both Churchill and Roosevelt had insisted on at the Casablanca Conference in January 1943. The problem was that the winter rains prevented the resumption of full-scale offensive operations in northern Tunisia until at least the end of March. The winter stalemate prompted the Chief of the Imperial General Staff, General (later Field-Marshal) Sir Alan Brooke, to orchestrate the assignment of Harold Alexander to assume overall command of the ground campaign in Tunisia.*

At all levels Americans and British were learning with difficulty to live with each other's strange customs and differing concepts of waging war. Anglo-American brawls in clubs and bars were common. Those who knew Eisenhower well were never deceived by his infectious grin and sunny outer façade, behind which lay a fiery temper and an iron determination that nationality in his command was to be irrelevant. More than one American staff officer at AFHQ earned relief for calling his counterpart "a British bastard." One unwitting American colonel who broke this commandment was stunned when Eisenhower shouted at him, "There are no British, American, or French … bastards at this headquarters. There are certainly bastards aplenty and I'm looking at one."†

Although there was little overt friction, the commonality of language could not obscure the fundamental differences between the traditions practiced in the British army for centuries and the rawness of a peacetime American army suddenly thrust into a global war. Harold Macmillan, Churchill's representative at AFHQ, described the British as "the Greeks in this American empire," and counseled a newly arrived officer that "We must run AFHQ as the Greeks ran the operations of the Emperor Claudius." In British eyes, one of the culprits promoting Anglo-American friction was Eisenhower's then deputy, Mark Clark. Recently elevated to lieutenant general, Clark was generally regarded as an "evil genius," a disruptive force within AFHQ, and an intriguer who caused immense irritation. His habit of issuing direct and often contradictory orders to the staff caused great concern among the American officers.

The considerable disorganization and indiscipline in the rear areas so discouraged Eisenhower that Marshall feared for his health. When the Chief of Staff toured American supply and service units in February 1943, he was so irate at what he observed that, at his instigation, several senior officers were relieved and the word went out, in Marshall's words, that there would be no more "goddam drugstore cowboys standing around."

There was little love lost between Anderson and Fredendall, or between Fredendall and his subordinate commanders. Anderson's cold demeanor came across to American officers as patronizing and left the impression that he had no confidence in them. Although he had commanded a division in combat, Anderson soon began to generate a similar lack of confidence among the British hierarchy. Montgomery, as usual, was outspoken in his criticism of Anderson, whom he termed no better than "a good plain cook."

Nor was Montgomery the only high-level critic of Anderson. Not long after his appointment to head the British army in the dark days of 1941, Brooke had noted that "it is lamentable how poor we are in Army and Corps commanders; we ought to remove several but Heaven knows where we shall find anything very much better…. The flower of our manhood was wiped out some twenty years ago and it is just some of those that we lost then that we require now." Anderson was one of those Brooke had in mind as unfit for army command.

As Eisenhower would soon learn, all was not well within II Corps. Fredendall's disdain for Anderson was only exceeded by his contempt for the French and for the commander of the 1st Armored Division, Major General Orlando W. Ward. It was the worst possible moment for a leadership crisis.