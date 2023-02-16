From Mostly Veggies by Brittany Mullins

BLACK BEAN AND CAULIFLOWER BURRITOS

Doing a little prep work to have these burritos stashed in the freezer for a quick lunch or dinner is so worth it! The veggies and beans are coated in a variety of spices before roasting, which gives the burritos a ton of flavor. Just don’t forget the cashew queso! It’s so creamy and provides a cheese-like component, without any dairy! Once you’ve prepped these burritos, you’ll be able to keep them in the freezer for up to 3 months.

SERVES 5

INGREDIENTS

1 medium head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small florets 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed and cut into small pieces 1 medium red onion, chopped 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon garlic powder ¼ teaspoon paprika 1½ teaspoons fine sea salt ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Juice of ½ lime 5 burrito-size tortillas, gluten-free or grain-free if desired 5 tablespoons Cashew Queso (see below)

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower florets, black beans, sweet potato, and onion with the oil and seasonings.

3. Spread out the vegetable mixture in a single layer on one or two rimmed baking sheets. Roast for around 40 minutes, tossing halfway through, until the cauliflower and sweet potato are fork-tender and browned in places.

4. Remove from the oven, top with the cilantro and lime juice, and toss to combine. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Divide the veggie and black bean mixture evenly between the tortillas and top each with 1 tablespoon cashew queso. Fold the sides and ends of the tortillas over the filling and roll up.

Serve immediately:

Spray a skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook the burrito until brown on all sides and warm throughout, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Meal prep:

Wrap each burrito in aluminum foil, place the burritos in a freezer bag, and freeze. When ready to serve, follow the reheat instructions and enjoy.

Store:

In the freezer for up to 3 months.

Reheat:

Thaw the burritos in the refrigerator overnight. Spray a skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook the burrito until brown on all sides and warm throughout, 3 to 4 minutes per side. You can also bake the thawed burritos in a 350°F oven for about 20 minutes, until the tortilla is lightly browned and the burrito is warm throughout.

To cook from frozen, remove the aluminum foil and wrap the burrito in a damp paper towel. Microwave until warm throughout, 2 to 4 minutes. Alternatively, you can bake the frozen burrito (still wrapped in foil) in a 350°F oven for about 1 hour.

NUTRITION FACTS

Per serving: 1 burrito | Calories: 469 | Carbohydrates: 70g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 16g | Fiber: 12g | Sugar: 7g

CASHEW QUESO

½ cup creamy cashew butter ¼ cup nutritional yeast ½ cup water 3 tablespoons salsa 1 clove garlic, peeled 1 teaspoon chili powder ¼ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Combine all the ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Taste and add additional salt, if desired.

Excerpted from MOSTLY VEGGIES by Brittany Mullins. Copyright © 2023 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. Publishing April 2023.