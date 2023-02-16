Black Bean and Cauliflower Burritos
From Mostly Veggies by Brittany Mullins
BLACK BEAN AND CAULIFLOWER BURRITOS
Doing a little prep work to have these burritos stashed in the freezer for a quick lunch or dinner is so worth it! The veggies and beans are coated in a variety of spices before roasting, which gives the burritos a ton of flavor. Just don’t forget the cashew queso! It’s so creamy and provides a cheese-like component, without any dairy! Once you’ve prepped these burritos, you’ll be able to keep them in the freezer for up to 3 months.
SERVES 5
INGREDIENTS
|1 medium head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small florets
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed and cut into small pieces
1 medium red onion, chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
|¼ teaspoon paprika
1½ teaspoons fine sea salt
¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Juice of ½ lime
5 burrito-size tortillas, gluten-free or grain-free if desired
5 tablespoons Cashew Queso (see below)
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
2. In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower florets, black beans, sweet potato, and onion with the oil and seasonings.
3. Spread out the vegetable mixture in a single layer on one or two rimmed baking sheets. Roast for around 40 minutes, tossing halfway through, until the cauliflower and sweet potato are fork-tender and browned in places.
4. Remove from the oven, top with the cilantro and lime juice, and toss to combine. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
5. Divide the veggie and black bean mixture evenly between the tortillas and top each with 1 tablespoon cashew queso. Fold the sides and ends of the tortillas over the filling and roll up.
Serve immediately:
Spray a skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook the burrito until brown on all sides and warm throughout, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Meal prep:
Wrap each burrito in aluminum foil, place the burritos in a freezer bag, and freeze. When ready to serve, follow the reheat instructions and enjoy.
Store:
In the freezer for up to 3 months.
Reheat:
Thaw the burritos in the refrigerator overnight. Spray a skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook the burrito until brown on all sides and warm throughout, 3 to 4 minutes per side. You can also bake the thawed burritos in a 350°F oven for about 20 minutes, until the tortilla is lightly browned and the burrito is warm throughout.
To cook from frozen, remove the aluminum foil and wrap the burrito in a damp paper towel. Microwave until warm throughout, 2 to 4 minutes. Alternatively, you can bake the frozen burrito (still wrapped in foil) in a 350°F oven for about 1 hour.
NUTRITION FACTS
Per serving: 1 burrito | Calories: 469 | Carbohydrates: 70g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 16g | Fiber: 12g | Sugar: 7g
CASHEW QUESO
|½ cup creamy cashew butter
¼ cup nutritional yeast
½ cup water
3 tablespoons salsa
|1 clove garlic, peeled
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Combine all the ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Taste and add additional salt, if desired.
Excerpted from MOSTLY VEGGIES by Brittany Mullins. Copyright © 2023 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. Publishing April 2023.
Healthy doesn't have to be hard! Unlock the simplicity of veggie-forward cooking with bonus tips for planning and prepping your way to healthy, delicious eats for every meal.Plant-focused meal prep means a fridge stocked with healthy snacks ready to grab on your way out of the door; it means having an easy answer every time the question “what’s for dinner” pops into your head; and it means saving time and money while you enjoy flavorful, nutritious meals that come together in minutes. Brittany Mullins has perfected the art of flavor-filled, holistic cooking for the whole family while tacking a busy to-do list and a hectic schedule: now, Mostly Veggies brings you the same tools and tricks Brittany herself uses every day.
Mostly Veggies focuses on wholesome ingredients and prioritizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins as the foundation of healthy, filling recipes that everyone in your family will love. Here you’ll find:
* Customizable Overnight Oats and Chia Puddings for grab and go breakfasts
* Red Velvet Cake Batter Protein Smoothie for busy mornings
* Big batch Butternut Squash Enchiladas to freeze and reheat all week
* Pesto Gnocchi sheet pan dinner
* A veggie-loaded Cobb Salad with Coconut Bacon
* Satisfying Black Bean Cauliflower Burritos
* Easy snacks from Pizza Trail Mix to Pecan Cookie Butter
* Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites for when a sweet craving hits
* English Muffin Pizzas that even the kiddos will love
* And so much more!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.