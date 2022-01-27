WorthyKids: Celebrating Black History Month

by Worthy Publishing

Help your kids celebrate Black History month with these board books that spotlight historical Black figures who propelled the Civil Rights movement and books that celebrate black voices.

The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.

by Johnny Ray Moore

Teach little learners about beloved civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with this 200-word board book.


This little book introduces Martin Luther King Jr., an iconic leader of the civil rights movement. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells how King grew up, how he became a minister, and how he worked to end segregation in America. Accessible for even the youngest of children, The Story of Martin Luther King Jr. helps readers understand who King is, what he did, and why his story still matters today.

Board book

 

The Story of Rosa Parks

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Steven Walker

Teach little learners about Rosa Parks' brave stand for civil rights with this 200-word board book.


This little book introduces Rosa Parks, the "mother of the civil rights movement." Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of her courageous decision to remain on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama -- an action that resulted in Parks' arrest, and ultimately, a victory for civil rights. Illustrated with rich oil paintings, The Story of Rosa Parks will help even the smallest children understand who Rosa Parks is, and why she is so important.

Board book

 

The Story of Juneteenth

by Dorena Williamson

Illustrated by Markia Jenai

Introduce little learners to the Juneteenth holiday with this 250-word board book about its origins and traditions.

What are the origins of America’s newest national holiday? With simple, age-appropriate language and colorful illustrations, this little board book introduces children to the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the people of Texas that all enslaved people were declared free and the Civil War had ended. The book also connects those events to today’s celebrations. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, The Story of Juneteenth distills a pivotal moment in U.S. history and creates an opportunity for further conversation between parent or caregiver and child.

Board book
All the Places We Call Home

by Patrice Gopo

Illustrated by Jenin Mohammed

Fall in love with this lyrically written and lushly illustrated exploration of identity and home that celebrates all the people and places who make us who we are.

“And where shall we go?” Mama asks as she tucks me in.
       “South Africa. Where I was born.” My answer summons Mama’s stories, stories that send us soaring back in time to when I was a baby. Out my window. Down my street. Across water. Across continents.
 
“Where do you come from? Where does your family come from?” For many children, the answers to these questions can transform a conversation into a journey around the globe.
     In her first picture book, author Patrice Gopo illuminates how family stories help shape children, help form their identity, and help connect them with the broader world. Her lyrical language, paired with Jenin Mohammed’s richly textured artwork, creates a beautiful, stirring portrait of a child’s deep ties to cultures and communities beyond where she lays her head to sleep.
      Ultimately, this story speaks a truth that all children need to hear: The places we come from are part of us, even if we can’t always be near them. All the Places We Call Home is a quiet triumph that encourages an awakening to our own stories and to the stories of those around us.

Hardcover