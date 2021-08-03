Uncover the Mysterious Lives of Royals in these Six Books

Ever been curious about the secret lives and histories behind British royals? The following historical biographies and British memoirs uncover the mysterious lives of royals. At the end of the day, royals are just people like us, right? These royal biographies reveal that in some ways, yes, their lives are just like ours, and in other ways, it’s a completely different world.

Lady in Waiting Once the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, Ann Glenconner shares what it’s like to live in the shadow of the royal family in Lady in Waiting. Though born into minor nobility herself, Glenconner always managed to be on the fringes of royal society. However, the fringes are where one can best witness the drama, intrigue, and devastation of the royal family firsthand. This book tells stories of the royal family that no one else could know, but it also features recollections of celebrities that interacted with the royals, presenting a view of royal life few get to see. With humor and tact, Glenconner details her unique position as a friend, confidant, and servant of the royal family. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Behind the Throne In some regards, the royals live just like we do, albeit in a bigger house. Employees and servants take on domestic tasks and the royals oversee it as the heads of the household, but as with any big family, there’s bound to be drama when things don’t go according to plan. Behind the Throne by Adrian Tinniswood seeks to tell those stories by adding context to great historical moments through examining the domestic side of royal history. Journey through time and understand the real stories behind big historical moments from an insider’s perspective. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Once Upon a Time An American Princess in her own right, Grace Kelley found herself enraptured by Prince Rainier of Monaco. Kelley tried to impress her family, but rarely felt like she could live up to their high expectations. In Prince Rainier she found her life partner––but not without a bit of royal drama along the way. This book speculates that this royal marriage benefitted both parties, but that eventually the two came to love each other sincerely and wholly. Detailing both Kelley’s pre-princess life and her royal transformation, Once Upon a Time seeks to provide a complete view of one of the most famous royal marriages. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Abridged

Kate Kate Middleton captured the world’s attention when she married Prince William in 2011, and the public demands to know more about this beautiful princess. Katie Nicholl, longtime Daily Mail royal correspondent and biographer, looks at Kate’s life before and after William, as well as how she handled her new princess duties and experiences as a mother. Kate Nicholl's Kate captures Kate’s life until just after her first pregnancy and offers a readable, gripping view of her ascension to royalty. Nicholl discusses Kate’s love life pre-William, as well as her experiences dating her now-husband, all with the tact and detail of an experienced reporter. Delve into the royals’ lives with this look at the woman who will one day be queen. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

