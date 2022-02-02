Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga Reading Order
Twilight
by Stephenie Meyer
New Moon
by Stephenie Meyer
Eclipse
by Stephenie Meyer
The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner
by Stephenie Meyer
Breaking Dawn
by Stephenie Meyer
Midnight Sun
by Stephenie Meyer
When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in Twilight, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel, Midnight Sun.
Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined
by Stephenie Meyer
For fans of the worldwide phenomenon Twilight comes a bold reimagining of Stephenie Meyer’s novel, telling the classic love story but in a world where the characters’ genders are reversed.
There are two sides to every story . . .
You know Bella and Edward, now get to know Beau and Edythe.
When Beaufort Swan moves to the gloomy town of Forks and meets the mysterious, alluring Edythe Cullen, his life takes a thrilling and terrifying turn. With her porcelain skin, golden eyes, mesmerizing voice, and supernatural gifts, Edythe is both irresistible and enigmatic.
What Beau doesn’t realize is the closer he gets to her, the more he is putting himself and those around him at risk. And, it might be too late to turn back . . .
With a foreword and afterword by Stephenie Meyer, this compelling reimagining of the iconic love story is a must-read for Twilight fans everywhere.
The series has been praised as New York Times and USA Today bestsellers, a Time magazine Best Young Adult Book of All Time, an NPR Best Ever Teen Novel, and a New York Times Editor’s Choice. Enrapturing millions of readers since its first publication, Twilight has become a modern classic, leaving readers yearning for more.
The Twilight Saga: the Official Illustrated Guide
Stephenie Meyer
The essential guide to the #1 bestselling Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer!
A definitive encyclopedic reference to the Twilight Saga, providing readers with everything they need to further explore the unforgettable world Stephenie Meyer created in Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, and The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner. This comprehensive handbook—perfect for every Twilight Saga fan—is full-color throughout, with nearly one hundred gorgeous illustrations and photographs, character profiles, genealogical charts, maps, extensive cross-references, inspirational playlists, an in-depth conversation with author Shannon Hale, and much more.
