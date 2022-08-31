Orders over $45 ship FREE

Nonfiction Coming in September

Looking to learn something new? This month, we’re reading books about the free market, brain-based solutions for losing weight, beloved musicians and bands in history, and many more. These are the nonfiction books coming to the world in September.

 

Benghazi!

Benghazi!

by Ethan Chorin

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In recognition of the 10th anniversary of the attack in Benghazi, a noted Libya expert and eyewitness to the attack provides a startling reconsideration of one of the defining controversies of our era.

 

A Death on W Street

A Death on W Street

by Andy Kroll

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

This is the definitive story of Seth Rich, of those who tried to weaponize his memory in a war of words unlike any other, and of one family’s crusade to protect the truth against all odds.

 

Five Floors Up

Five Floors Up

by Brian McDonald

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Rescue Me meets Blue Bloods in this riveting social history of the New York City Fire Department told from the perspective of the Feehan family, who served in the FDNY for four generations and counting.

 

Free Market

Free Market

by Jacob Soll

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

From a MacArthur “Genius,” an intellectual history of the free market, from ancient Rome to the twenty-first century.

 

American Psychosis

American Psychosis

by David Corn

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

#1 New York Times bestselling author and investigative reporter David Corn tells the wild and harrowing story of the Republican Party’s decades-long relationship with far-right extremism, bigotry, and paranoia.

 

Like a Rolling Stone

Like a Rolling Stone

by Jann S. Wenner

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Rolling Stone founder, co-editor, and publisher Jann Wenner offers a “touchingly honest” and “wonderfully deep” memoir from the beating heart of classic rock and roll (Bruce Springsteen).

 

A Place Called Home

A Place Called Home

by David Ambroz

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

A galvanizing, stirring memoir about growing up homeless and in foster care and rising to become a leading advocate for child welfare, recognized by President Obama as an American Champion of Change.  “You will fall in love with David Ambroz, his beautifully-told, gut-wrenching story, and his great big heart.” (Jeanette Walls, author of The Glass Castle).

 

American Sirens

American Sirens

by Kevin Hazzard

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

The extraordinary story of an unjustly forgotten group of Black men in Pittsburgh who became the first paramedics in America, saving lives and changing the course of emergency medicine around the world.

 

Barred

Barred

by Daniel S. Medwed

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

A groundbreaking exposé of how our legal system makes it nearly impossible to overturn wrongful convictions.

 

How to Lose Weight for the Last Time

How to Lose Weight for the Last Time

by Katrina Ubell

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

The missing piece to the most sought-after health goal, How to Lose Weight for the Last Time offers brain-based solutions for dropping pounds and keeping them off without suffering or sacrifice.

 

We Are Proud Boys

We Are Proud Boys

by Andy Campbell

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

A gripping investigation into the nation’s most notorious far-right group, revealing how they created a new blueprint for extremism and turned American politics into a blood sport.

 

A Gift of Joy and Hope

A Gift of Joy and Hope

by Pope Francis

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In this encouraging book, Pope Francis explores the meaning of true joy and offers an inspiring message: even in dark times, the light of hope can shine bright. 

 

Empathy Economics

Empathy Economics

by Owen Ullmann

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

The trailblazing story of Janet Yellen, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of economics, and her lifelong advocacy for an economics of empathy that delivers the fruits of a prosperous society to people at the bottom half of the economic ladder. 

 

A Hard Kick in the Nuts

A Hard Kick in the Nuts

by Stephen Steve-O Glover

With David Peisner

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Stephen “Steve-O” Glover—social media icon, comedy-touring stalwart, and star of Jackass—delivers a hilarious and practical guide to recovery, relationships, career, and how to keep thriving long after you should be dead.

 

Long Road

Long Road

by Steven Hyden

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

A leading music journalist’s riveting chronicle of how beloved band Pearl Jam shaped the times, and how their legacy and longevity have transcended generations.

 

The Skeptics' Guide to the Future

The Skeptics' Guide to the Future

by Dr. Steven Novella

With Bob Novella

With Jay Novella

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

From the bestselling authors and hosts of “The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe,” a high-tech roadmap of the future in their beloved voice, cracking open the follies of futurists past and how technology will profoundly change our world, redefining what it means to be human.

 

The West Wing and Beyond

The West Wing and Beyond

by Pete Souza

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Go behind the scenes of the West Wing—into the Oval Office and Situation Room, aboard Air Force One, and beyond—with #1 bestselling author and former presidential photographer Pete Souza.