David Ambroz
David Ambroz is a national child welfare advocate. Previously, he was the Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Walt Disney Television and served on the Los Angeles City Planning Commission. After growing up on and of the streets along the East Coast, he graduated from Vassar (B.A. with honors in Political Science) and later from UCLA School of Law (J.D.). He lives in Los Angeles, CA.Read More
