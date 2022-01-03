Andy Kroll

Andy Kroll is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Rolling Stone where he covers Trump, the White House, Congress and all things American politics. He has written for Mother Jones, National Journal, and The California Sunday Magazine, and The New Republic. The Society of Professional Journalists-NorCal named him its outstanding emerging journalist for 2012, and his money-in-politics reporting was cited as part of Mother Jones' 2013 Izzy Award awarded by Ithaca College.