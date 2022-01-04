Katrina Ubell
Katrina Ubell, MD is a pediatrician-turned-master certified life and weight loss coach. She helps busy women-identifying physicians permanently end their overeating and weight struggle through life coaching and the latest weight loss science. She also hosts the popular podcast Weight Loss for Busy Physicians. She lost 50 lbs. herself utilizing the tools she teaches. To learn more, check out katrinaubellmd.com.
