Nonfiction Coming in October

Looking to learn something new? This month, we’re reading books about the legacy of Roe v. Wade, Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen, how to handle ADHD as an adult, and many more. These are the nonfiction books coming to the world in October.

 

THE JANUARY 6 REPORT

by The January 6 Select Committee

by The New York Times

Read the report from the select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with accompanying insights from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning.

 

No Choice

by Becca Andrews

An in-depth look at the legacy of Roe v. Wade, and on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of the battle to protect the right to choose.

 

The Big Bang Theory

by Jessica Radloff

The definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory, packed with all-new, exclusive interviews with the producers and entire cast.

 

Beyond the Wand

by Tom Felton

From the magical moments on set as Draco Malfoy to the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, get a backstage pass into Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen.

 

 

Soccernomics (2022 World Cup Edition)

by Simon Kuper

by Stefan Szymanski

Written with an economist’s brain and a soccer writer’s skill, Soccernomics applies high-powered analytical tools to everyday soccer topics

 

Apollo Remastered

by Andy Saunders

Published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the last steps taken on the moon, this unique, definitive book about the Apollo missions reveals hundreds of extraordinary, newly-restored, and all-new images from the NASA archives that provide a never-before-seen perspective on the Apollo endeavors.

 

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams

by Stacy Schiff

In The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff brings her masterful skills to Adams’s improbable life, illuminating his transformation from aimless son of a well-off family to tireless, beguiling radical who mobilized the colonies.

 

Rest Is Resistance

by Tricia Hersey

Disrupt and push back against capitalism and white supremacy. In this book, Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap Bishop, encourages us to connect to the liberating power of rest, daydreaming, and naps as a foundation for healing and justice.

 

Zarifa

by Zarifa Ghafari

by Hannah Lucinda Smith

 A poignant memoir by Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor and the inspiration behind the upcoming Netflix documentary, In Her Hands, executive produced by Hilary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

 

To Sanctify the World

by George Weigel

A leading Catholic intellectual explains why the teachings of the Second Vatican Council are essential to the Church’s future—and the world’s.

 

On Every Tide

by Sean Connolly

Deeply researched and vividly told, On Every Tide is essential reading for understanding how the people of Ireland shaped the world.

 

You Should Sit Down for This

by Tamera Mowry-Housley

A lighthearted and supremely entertaining memoir, You Should Sit Down for This is like spending the afternoon sharing tea, fresh baked cookies, and conversation with Tamera Mowry-Housley, the fun-loving, wisdom-sharing girlfriend we all need in our lives (always ready to top off your wine!).

 

Still Distracted After All These Years

by Kathleen G. Nadeau, PhD

One of the foremost ADHD experts tackles adult cases in the aging generation and offers a practical, helpful guide for those with and without a diagnosis.

 

 