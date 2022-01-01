Orders over $45 ship FREE

The January 6 Select Committee

The members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol include Bennie Thompson (chair), Liz Cheney (vice chair), Zoe Lofgren, Adam B. Schiff, Adam Kinzinger, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin and Elaine Luria.
