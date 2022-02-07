Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley is a beloved actress and television personality. Along with her twin sister, Tia, she became a household name for her roles in Sister, Sister and Twitches, as well as the reality tv program, Tia & Tamera.From 2013-2021, she worked as a co-host on the daytime syndicated talk show, The Real and is the host of Baker's Dozen. She lives with her family in Northern California.