Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders is one of the world's foremost experts of NASA digital restoration. His work has been exhibited at museums, and appeared in BBC News, Daily Telegraph, Smithsonian's Air & Space Magazine, Ars Technica, The Washington Post, as well as in NASA's own archives.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Apollo Remastered
This definitive book about the Apollo missions reveals hundreds of extraordinary, newly-restored images from the NASA archives that provide a never-before-seen perspective on the Apollo…